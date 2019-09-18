Shine.com Expands its Client Base, Adds the World's 7th Largest IT Service Company Fujitsu Consulting India to its Portfolio

New Delhi, September 18, 2019: Shine.com, India’s 2nd largest job search portal has been making significant waves in the country’s recruitment space. Adding another feather to its cap, the fastest-growing job portal has brought onboard the world’s 7th largest IT services company, Fujitsu Consulting India, to its client base. With this, Fujitsu will leverage Shine.com’s active candidate database of over 80 lakh job seekers, approximately 30% of which are unique to the cutting-edge job search platform.

Since Fujitsu was formed in 1935, it has been working with people and organizations around the world to shape the future of society. People join Fujitsu because they share Fujitsu’s passion about Human Centric Innovation and Digital Co-creation. Fujitsu aims to harness the talent of all our current and prospective employees to be able to make a difference and create an exciting future for all.

While Fujitsu has already been working to strengthen its workforce, the company is now looking to move beyond –portal model to cast a wider net and hire from a more diverse candidate pool. Commenting on the development, Zairus Master, CEO, Shine.com, said, “Post augmenting our tech stack to deliver better hiring outcomes for organizations, we have been eyeing robust expansion in our client base. This is why we are thrilled to bring on board an industry-leading organization such as Fujitsu Consulting India. Together with Fujitsu’s highly qualified HR team, we will scope out the most suitable talent to accelerate the company’s progression on its growth trajectory.”

Sumit Sabharwal, Director HR – Fujitsu Consulting India, added, “At Fujitsu, we have been looking to recruit from a wider candidate pool to create a truly diverse team with multifaceted skillsets. To that end, we are aiming to attract and hire more individuals with 3-5 years of experience. Shine.com makes the right fit for Fujitsu Consulting India. The social media voice of the platform is more in sync with today’s need, which will definitely help us gain access to this fresh and driven group of individuals.”

Shine.com leverages technology to deliver seamless hiring experiences for recruiters and candidates. As the second-largest job search platform in the country, Shine.com possesses a unique, granular understanding of niche jobs in every industry. With enhanced job-candidate matching capabilities, it allows candidates to match with the most relevant recruiters and vice versa.