ShakeDeal Announces its Expansion into New Geographies







7th May, 2019: ShakeDeal, India's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace which makes procurement easy in categories like Industrial goods & supplies, office & housekeeping supplies and corporate gifting, further expands its reach by opening two new offices in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.With the launch of new offices, the company aims at streamlining, improving regional utilization and driving out inefficiencies plaguing thetraditional supply chain network in the fragmented industrial goods segment.



In a short span of three years, ShakeDeal has delivered on an aggressive growth strategy. Ithas registered 600% year-on-year growth and is catering to 4,000 small, medium and largeenterprises on a monthly basis.With an inventory of over 40+ product categories and over 3 lakh+ products to choose from, ShakeDeal caters to various business verticals such as industrial supplies,office supplies, warehouse supplies,and corporate gifting.



Commenting on the market expansion, Mr. Akshay Hegde, MD & Co-Founder, ShakeDeal, said, “We at ShakeDeal are aligned to become aone stop procurement partner for companies by assisting them with their indirect procurement needs. Introduction of our new offices is a step towards closing the gaps in the traditional offline system and deployment of operational expertise for better regional utilization.Along with providing state-of-the-art technology products and solutions, it has been our constant endeavor to come closer to our customers through our robust network."



ShakeDeal has a solution-driven approach and mastered the art of managing end-to-end solutions for their clients. By focusing on what the customers' pain-points are, the company provides unique, case-wise value ads that differentiate them when it comes to traditional B2B acquisition strategies.



A procurement focused technology platform, ShakeDeal’s primary objective is to acquire quality supplies at the best possible price and timely delivery of the goods. Through an open marketplace, the companyoffersproducts across verticals such as industrials, Office, warehousing & housekeeping supplies



