ShakeDeal Adds Rewards and Recognition Solutions to its Corporate Gifting Platform

ShakeDeal, one of India's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace for Industrial goods & supplies, office & housekeeping supplies and corporate gifting, expands its corporate gifting vertical to include rewards management solutions focused to corporates. The company will soon start offering loyalty and performance-based e-gift card solutions to corporates which can be viewed under the corporate gifting vertical. The expansion envisages to cater to the vast and growing need for gifting by companies in India.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Akshay Hegde, Co-founder & MD, ShakeDeal, said, “India's corporate gifting market has grown tremendously and we see a huge potential and opportunity for the company in the market. Corporate gifting has traditionally been a means to increase business reach and exposure by offering gifts and giveaways to clients and employees. Increasingly our customers have been asking for more varied solutions to offer their stakeholders. Keeping in line with our vision to be a one-stop-shop, we have now added rewards and recognition management to our gifting platform in the form of end-to-end physical and e-gift cards. With this introduction, we have managed to widen our corporate gifting catalog - corporates and end customers will be able to purchase items that they like from other merchant websites through us. We at ShakeDeal strive to make corporate gifting easy for corporates.”

Corporate gifting has been on a rapid rise in the country as more companies recognize the need to reward their important clients, customers and associates for the hard work undertaken throughout the year. India has witnessed a transformational shift from giving physical traditional gifts such as sweet boxes and dry fruit boxes to digital gift cards. ShakeDeal’s corporate gifting platform helps corporates simplify the process of procuring gifts for their employees and clients. The company offers a comprehensive range of innovative, contemporary, and customizable gifting solutions in various categories like festive gifts, CXO gifts, premium gifts, promotional merchandise, and brand reminders.

In a short span of three years, ShakeDeal has delivered on an aggressive growth strategy. It has registered 600% year-on-year growth and is catering to 4,000 small, medium and large enterprises on a monthly basis. With an inventory of over 40+ product categories and over 3 lakh+ products to choose from.