Scanta’s Hiring Spree Continues; Appoints Monette Stephens as the Chief Strategy Officer



Augmented Reality is experiencing tremendous growth in the recent years and Scanta, one of the leading players in the AR and ML segment has designated Monette Stephens as the Chief Strategy Officer at the company. This is Scanta’s second major addition to the team, after appointing Tyler Lindell from Tesla. Having raised funding from U.S and Germany based investors, the company is looking to hire 50 more employees in this year.



Commenting on the hiring spree, Chaitanya Hiremath, Founder & CEO, Scanta, “We are looking at aggressive growth momentum in the coming months and we are trying to gear up to match for the momentum. With addition of Monette, we are going to open up other business verticals for us which we have not explored till date”.



Known for her expertise in corporate strategy, business development, marketing, launch, securities and financial analysis for blockchain and tech, Monette was working at SF Growth Labs as the CEO and Partner. She helps companies and investors make better decisions by working on all sides of the transaction by performing due diligence, assessing growth opportunities, competitive and internal risks and customer validation. Prior to SF Growth Labs, she held the roles of a mentor and SME at Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and Yodlee respectively. She was the Managing Director at Riviera Strategy for six years and she was responsible for the strategic market and growth analysis, competitive and market maps and more.



Excited on her new role, Monette, says, “I'm excited to help Scanta with partnerships, business development and investments. We are taking voice technology with machine learning and 3D animation and we're changing the entire 3D ecosystem. I'm thrilled about what we are doing and taking our vision to reality. We have game changing technology. We have an excellent team and I am excited to be part of this”.



Scanta which is headquartered at San Francisco and with an office at Gurgaon, is increasing the workforce in U.S & India to support the AR technology to the voice commands on a real-time basis, that too with the help of Machine Learning algorithms. Earlier this year, Scanta also appointed Tyler Lindell as Chief Product Officer, as the company is looking to double the headcount this year. It connects the way people live, learn and communicate by joining AR with ML technology to create immersive experiences.



