Ram Ray, India's advertising legend passes away after a prolonged illness

Ram Ray considered to be one of the legends of the Indian advertisement industry and also considered to be as the pioneer of Bengali advertisement, passes away at a Kolkata city hospital after a prolonged illness on Tuesday at the age of 77. Considered to be one of the greatest minds in Indian advertising, Ram Ray was laid down to rest by his friends and family members at a Hindu burial ground in Kolkata city.

Ram Ray was considered to be the pioneer of Bengali advertising who took Bengali advertising to new heights. It was Ram Ray who inspired Rituporno Ghosh to pen the famous Bengali line “Banga jeeboner anga” (Integral part of Bengali life). He kept the advertising scene in Kolkata alive long after big companies had left.

His demise was mourned all over the nation and many eminent personalities took to social media such as twitter and Facebook to express their grief. Eminent historian Ramchandra Guha wrote on twitter: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Ram Ray, a giant of Indian advertising. He was a deeply cultured human being, even by Bengali standards”. Rajya Sabha MP, author and one of the nation’s best quizmasters Derek O’Brien wrote on twitter: “we will miss You Ram Ray. One of India’s advertising legends. Loved Kolkata. Loved Bengal. Loved advertising”.

Ram Ray graduated from Presidency College and after graduation spent 56 years in marketing and advertising. Of the 56 years of his career, he spent the first 20 years working for JWT/HTA India and JWT USA. He was appointed as the senior Vice President for JWT USA at San Francisco with the distinction of being the only non-American on the board. He also headed the HTA in Chenai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Later in the year 1985, he returned back to Kolkata and founded the Responce Group. Under his leadership he propelled Responce Group to be one of the best advertising agencies in the country.