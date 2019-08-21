Netmeds Launches First Physical Store in Karnataka

Online pharmacy player Netmeds has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Belgaum, Karnataka. The company is expand its presence across the start by launching 20 such stores by the year 2020.

It has devised a five year plan to achieve the target of launching 1000 stores across the country. As of now 65% of Netmeds online business comes from non metros and it is planning to target metros like Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi along with tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

"The launch of Netmeds Pharmacy in Belgaum is our first step towards building the foundation of a solid healthcare delivery network in Karnataka," Netmeds.com founder and CEO Pradeep Dadha said.

He further added, "We believe that the chemist shop and the local pharmacist will continue to play an important role in the overall healthcare landscape, especially when it comes to serving acute needs. With an eye to fill the gap in the market, especially in tier three and four towns, where there is a dearth of chemist shops, licensed Netmeds stores will combine the company's impeccable reputation in the pharmaceutical sector with the pillars of e-commerce -availability, affordability, and convenience."

The stores will benefit consumers by providing access to medicines that are not in stock locally or via their supply chain at low prices, while continuing their service through online portal.