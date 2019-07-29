Kaydence Media Ventures All Set to Launch 'Incubees' in India, ME, North Africa & APAC

Kaydence & Kianna’s UAE-based media arm, Kaydence Media Ventures (KMV) is ready to launch its innovative news and virtual incubation hub named ‘Incubees’ that focuses on startups in India, Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific. The initiative was recently showcased at the Investor Demo Day held at Forum of Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (FIIRE) Hub in Goa this week.

Speaking about the initiative, Savio Rodrigues, Founder, Kaydence Media Ventures, says, “Our aim is to find an idea, nurture it and give it winds beneath its wing to fly. India, MENA and Asia-Pacific are regions bustling with new ideas, energetic young minds and purpose-driven innovations to make their regions and the world a better place. We need to encourage the process of ideation and give them a platform to shares their ideas, find mentors to help take an idea and build it into an enterprise; find partners and investors that can make the idea into a reality. Incubees - is that angel in the media space that helps the idea find a reality”.

With India becoming one of the leading global startup hubs just like its American counterpart, the rising numbers of new companies are boosting with the development of the top tech startup scene. Home to over 14,600 startups, India has approximately 270 incubation & business acceleration programs according to the Startup India 2018-19 report.

Myrtle Rodrigues, Co-Founder, Kaydence Media Ventures, states, “We want to focus on those bright minds that don’t have the voice and opportunity to take forward their ideas from their homes to the world, connect them to strategic mentors and create an eco-system of ideation and implementation of ideas. In our first phase we are focusing on India and Middle East and in the second phase on the Asia-Pacific markets”.

