IndiaLends appoints Tata Capital's Ex-CFO as Independent Advisor
A Digital lending and borrowing platform, IndiaLends appoints Govind Sankaranarayanan, the former CFO & COO (corporate Affairs) of Tata Capital as an Independent Advisor. At present Govind is also a co-founder of ECube Investment Advisors, an ESG platform.



Gaurav Chopra, CEO at IndiaLends says, "We are delighted to welcome Mr Sankaranarayanan on the Board of IndiaLends. His immense expertise, knowledge and experience in financial services will further strengthen our portfolio of digital and online financial products including personal and unsecured loans, credit reports and credit cards. Mr Sankaranarayanan?s presence at IndiaLends will help the company consolidate its leadership position in the online lending space."



Govind holds a BE from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM Bangalore, and a Masters in Finance from the London School of Business. He helped cofound Tata capital in 2007. Govind has also played a key role in the finance and integration projects of UK-based Tetley Group in 2000, before becoming the executive director and chief financial officer at VSNL International, based out of the US.



Talking about the announcement Govind says, "I am excited to be associated with IndiaLends, which has a deep knowledge of financial technology and data analytics. I look forward to working with IndiaLends, and making financial products affordable and easily available to the common man."



 
