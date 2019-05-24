INSEAD launches new Master in Management Programme







The new INSEAD Master in Management programme's innovative curriculum (PRNewsfoto/INSEAD)



Amidst rapid changes in the business landscape, the world needs people who can innovate, create and disrupt. INSEAD has always been at the forefront of innovation in management education, responding to market needs and developing business leaders who can navigate the dynamic landscape. As global business evolves, INSEAD will continue to innovate to transform business and society.



The accelerated 10-month full-time MIM programme will empower the next generation of well-rounded and agile-thinking individuals to make a positive impact in today's society and deliver value in the digital age.



Urs Peyer, Dean of Degree Programmes at INSEAD, says, "By engaging talented young people, the MIM will contribute to the INSEAD mission to develop responsible business leaders who transform business and society. Our current master programmes are designed for experienced global professionals -- from MBAs and participants in our Executive Master in Finance to senior executives in our Executive MBA and Executive Master in Change. The MIM will make the INSEAD educational offering complete by equipping a new group of post-graduate, pre-experience learners with the most relevant knowledge and skills to succeed in today's complex world and move it in new and exciting directions."



The INSEAD MIM Advantage:



Top-ranked Business School



The MIM programme is backed by proven teaching and research methods at INSEAD. As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, the school's master programmes are consistently ranked amongst the top by business publications such as the Financial Times.



Practical Applications



Students will experience classes that deliver cutting-edge knowledge and learn to apply theory to real-life business situations. Core courses will provide a robust foundation of key management disciplines while experiential practical blocks in the form of company visits, business treks in Asia and Europe will create actionable learning opportunities. Digital electives such as social media analytics, fintech and blockchain will empower students for success in the digital age.



In-Demand Skills



Students will acquire relevant skills that currently see high demand by employers, including integrated problem solving, effective communications and project management as well as coding.



International Exposure



Unique from other programmes, students will study on INSEAD campuses in France and Singapore to learn from international classmates and faculty. Field trips to Abu Dhabi, China or the United States will inform a cross-cultural capstone experience that further enhances the learning journey.



Access to top employers



Throughout the MIM journey, the INSEAD Career Development Centre will support students in efforts to achieve their career ambitions and successfully navigate today's job market.



Katy Montgomery, Associate Dean of Degree Programmes at INSEAD, says, "The INSEAD MIM students will be immersed in a truly global experience alongside international classmates and faculty, travel across continents and gain access to top recruiters and diverse roles in a broad range of industries. Our graduates will be part of an unparalleled alumni network of more than 58,000 influential alumni working in 176 countries across the world."



Thibault Seguret, Programme Director of the INSEAD Master in Management Programme, says, "Making an impact on the world can be daunting. The INSEAD MIM will provide our students with the right tools and experience to go where they want to go and do what they want to do. It will be a challenging, enriching and confidence-building experience academically, personally and culturally."



The first class of around 80 students will enter the programme in September 2020. Applicants are required to take the GMAT/GRE to apply for the programme.



Applicants should expect an official answer 4 to 5 weeks after they submit their online application. INSEAD Scholarships are available in the forms of Financial Fellowship, Achievement Scholarship and Diversity Scholarship.







