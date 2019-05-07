GOQii Play Partners Paytm First, to Connect Users to Healthcare Content



In a first-of-its-kind, GOQii announces the partnership of GOQii Play, the company’s OTT platform for healthcare, with Paytm First, Paytm’s premium subscription based reward and loyalty program. This partnership will bring GOQii play’s health and fitness content along with access to celebrity and expert coaches to about 300 million Paytm users all over India.



GOQii Play, founded in 2014 by a serial entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, has a wide range of fitness workout, marathon training and talk shows on topics such as mental health, emotional state, parenting, sexual health, lifestyle disease management and more. The platform has live shows on more than 15 different fitness workout ranging from pure fitness, functional training to Pilates, Zumba, Yoga and more. GOQii has signed up with its certified health and fitness coaches. Notable names are Sardar Singh, Ex- captain of Indian Hockey team, Luke Coutinho, a holistic nutritionist, Wanitha Ashok, fitness trainer and health influencer. Its content is available in English, Hindi, Telugu and more local languages are in progress.



Vishal Gondal, Co-Founder & CEO of GOQii, states, “We are deeply excited to partner with Paytm First, which gives us an opportunity to penetrate deeper into Paytm’s growing 300 million customer-base, providing them access to 24x7, high-quality health content; a strong step to push more and more Indians to shift from a curative to preventive lifestyle. GOQii Play’s differentiated live content is easily accessible through smart phones, making it highly convenient for anyone to adopt fitness activities of their choice as well as interact with our coaches and healthcare experts for more personalized services.”



Paytm First is Paytm’s latest initiative for its users who will have exclusive access to membership, on-demand content, latest food ordering platform, OTT platform and much more. Paytm First is priced at 750 with an inaugural cashback worth 100 for a very limited period. The Paytm First customer can enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits from partnered brands, and GOQii is one of them.



Deepak Abbot, Sr. Vice President, Paytm, says, “We are very excited to have partnered with GOQii for our exclusive loyalty program ‘Paytm First’. With this partnership, we are confident that our users across the country would benefit hugely from the comprehensive fitness program offered under GOQii Play. With this, we have further reinforced our promise of bringing newer and more exciting services with Paytm First and we will continue to work in this direction while expanding the programme with more benefits while offering more value to our users”.



