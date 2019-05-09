Flexiloan Partners with Truecaller to Smoothen User On-Boarding
21
cmt right
16
Comment Right
40
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Partnership


The digital lending platform Flexiloan announces its partnership with Truecaller to ease the user registration process on their application. The move aids in Flexiloan’s endeavor to improve the users experience across all platforms, especially mobile, and Truecaller’s platform perfectly fits the cause. Commenting on the partnership, Abhishek Kothari, Co-founder, Flexiloans.com, said “Over the last 3 years, we have seen a dramatic shift in behavior and today, more than 80% of our borrowers use a mobile device to apply for a loan. Most of our efforts last year were concentrated on building AI capabilities to underwrite a loan without a single human touch, while making the process easier for a user. With a product like Truecaller SDK, Truecaller has helped us not only to improve our signup experience with a one click registration but also identity verification. Furthermore, this alternate identity verification via Truecaller enables us to further strengthen our credit underwriting models and thereby minimize risks in our business.



He further added “We have already completed our implementation on our Android app and we plan to extend it across other platforms very soon.”



Flexiloan  focuses on lending loan to the business owners who do not hold any credit history, and hence the source of alternate data gives them the opportunity to tap into the un-served segment. It banks on the solutions like UPI, eMandate, and eSign, besides their proprietary technology.



 “The developer community has always been a bright spot in our universe and by partnering with them in their growth journey, it’s a win-win to achieve new heights. The more touch points we can bring to our community, the more value we can add to their end user’s lives. By extending our developer toolkit toFlexiloans.com, we hope to create an efficient system to streamline their on boarding experience and thus in turn their user’s overall experience with the application.”Said Priyam Bose, Director & Global Head, Developer Platform& Relations, Truecaller



 
SPOTLIGHT
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.