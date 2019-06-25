Fintech startup Open raises INR 210 Crores from Tiger Global in Series B round







Bangalore June 25, 2019: Fintech start-up Open, which offers a business banking service for SMEs and start-ups, has raised INR 210 crores (USD 30 million) in a Series B round. The funding was led by Tiger Global Management and saw participation from Tanglin Venture Partners Advisors. Existing investors 3one4 Capital, Speedinvest and BetterCapital AngelList Syndicate also participated in the round.



Open plans to use the funding to scale up the team, launch more products & value-added services and expand its reach to 1 million SMEs in the next one year. Open is immediately set to launch two new products to enhance its business banking proposition; the Open+ card, a business credit card with a 30-day interest-free credit line, for venture backed start-ups and Layer, a unique programmable bank account for developers.







Founded in 2017, Open is solving business banking challenges faced by SMEs and start-ups. Open offers a business account in partnership with banks which helps businesses automate and run their finances effectively. This business account has all the tools that helps businesses send and receive payments combined with the automated bookkeeping tool to integrate banking into their business workflows. The Open platform today has already grown to over 1 lakh SMEs and processing over INR 35,000 crores in transaction. The platform also adds over 20000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest growing SME focused neo-banking service globally.



The new business banking product from the Open stable and the Open+ business credit card will be offered to help start-ups who are currently being ignored by traditional credit companies. The card comes with an integrated end-to-end expense management platform that enables businesses to issue physical or virtual cards to their employees with custom spend limits and seamless expense filing.



Open is also enhancing its API banking suite with the introduction of Layer - a programmable bank account that will enable developers to control money programmatically, build their own features on top of the bank account and securely integrate with other services.







Commenting on the funding, Anish Achuthan, CEO, Open said, “Being one of the fastest growing SME neo-banking platforms in the world, the key is to match the ever-increasing customer demand for seamless financial management. For this, we have to scale up the technology and our team. This funding will help us accelerate our target of simplifying business banking for more than 1 million businesses at a greater pace and also launching new products like the Open+ card and Layer that will enhance our value proposition for small businesses”.