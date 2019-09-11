Ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr raises $10mn in Series A

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced raising $10 million funding in Series A from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India.

Owl Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based ed-tech focused venture capital fund, also joined in backing the start-up founded by Karan Bajaj, former Discovery Networks CEO and bestselling novelist.

White Hat Jr helps kids aged 6 to 14 build commercial-ready games, animations and apps online using the fundamentals of coding.

The company, started in November 2018, had earlier raised $1.3 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network India.

"Our mission is to harness the natural creativity of kids and shift their mindset from an early age - from being consumers to creators of technology," Bajaj, who is the CEO of WhiteHat Jr, said.

"It's been heartening to see the projects of kids in the first 6 months of launch as they're creating immensely creative, high utility digital applications that are bound to have long-term impact," he said.

White Hat Jr has developed their own original coding curriculum, which is centred on product creation, and imparts their lessons via 1:1 live, interactive online classes.

The new funds will be used to strengthen their technology platform, expand the course curriculum as well as increase consumer awareness, WhiteHat Jr.

WhiteHat Jr currently offers four levels of courses - beginner, intermediate, advanced and professional - for students in grades 1-9.

