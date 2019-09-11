Delhi-NCR biggest start-up ecosystem in India

New Delhi: With over 7,000 start-ups, 10 unicorns and a cumulative private market valuation of $50 billion, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is the largest start-up ecosystem in India, according to a study released here on Tuesday.

At least one new unicorn has emerged each year in the NCR region since 2013, showed the study by the Delhi-NCR chapter of TiE, a global not-for-profit organisation.

"With concerted focus on the most important areas, NCR has the potential to become a top 5 global hub for start-ups, lead innovation across many sectors, create many more start-ups and have at least 30 unicorns in NCR by 2025," said Rajan Anandan, President of TiE Delhi-NCR.

In terms of the number of start-ups, the Delhi-NCR region is followed by Bengaluru (5,234), Mumbai (3,829), Hyderabad (1,940), Pune (1,593), Chennai (1,520), said the study titled "Turbocharging Delhi-NCR Start-up Ecosystem"

To capitalise on the potential, the study recommends several proactive actions to turbocharge the ecosystem in Delhi-NCR.

A slew of measures - including focusing on 10 sectors where NCR can build true leadership, developing programmes and policies in each of these sectors, strengthening core infrastructure and the talent pool, and placing a major focus on improving seed and early stage funding in NCR - are recommended in the report.

