Cultiv8 Accelerator Program sponsored by Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India to act as a catalyst to 11 start-ups in the tech domain
By Riya Sethi | Thursday, 22 August 2019, 00:56 IST
Bangalore, August, 2019: Cultiv8 is an incubator sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. It is an ecosystem for early stage startups fostering exceptional founders and creating measurable business impact. Cultiv8 has launched its accelerator program which will act as a catalyst to 11 startups in their Go-To-Market for their next stage of growth as startups struggle to get their growth / positioning right once they cross the early stages.
With more than 8,000 startups and increasingly a large number of startups emerging with focus on B2B and India specific problems, this is the right time to start going beyond idea and Product-Market-Fit startups. Hence, Cultiv8, specifically works with startups who have crossed Product-Market-Fit stage and have early revenues and/or B2B Focus with some deep tech capabilities like AI/ML, Data etc.
Mr. Kaarthick Balakrishnan, a technology and product evangelist with close to 15 years of experience, leads the team at Cultiv8, driving its design-centric vision and building the ecosystem to ensure its future relevance, credibility, and viability. His core competency is working closely with Entrepreneurs and Startups that leverage technology and advising them on areas of improvement from enhancing business outcomes to ensuring customer centricity. Mr. Balakrishnan said, “The start-ups are going to immensely benefit being part of Cultiv8. Participation in the program comes with advantages such as getting industry experts to help them fine tune their existing businesses, build a compelling GTM strategy, positioning their brand for improved visibility and industry connects. While the startups are experts in their domain and have great business model, these are certainly the gaps and challenges to scale up. We will evaluate the start-ups at the end of the program and may award grand to some of them.”
The Cultiv8 Accelerator Program is a 6-month programme that will focus on the scale and growth oriented activities beyond funding - the needs of startups around mentoring, eco-system outreach and getting the right growth mindset beyond early revenues and market validation. The program will look at helping start-ups achieve - market access, access to high quality mentoring on specific areas of Product, Technology, Design, GTM and Leadership. The access to infrastructure, internship for product development, interim funds arrangement for working capital and the association with network of investors will gainfully support the start-ups in their growth journey.
The Cultiv8 Accelerator - Cohort 1 includes startups in the tech domain across healthcare, fin-tech, industrial IoT, cyber security, Content and Cataloguing, travel, data science and analytics as well as agri-tech. These start-ups are in different growth stages and process of raising funds accordingly. The line-up of 11 startups consists of Ango Health which is a pregnancy companion providing information on everything related to pregnancy from diet to exercise to changes in body and women can also get their queries answered on the platform / app. Ask Arvi is a personalinsurance assistant (mainly focusing on micro insurance) providing insightful conversational assistance using AI and data. Fasal is an AI-powered IoT platform for Agriculture ecosystem that records a variety of growing conditions on the farm. It then uses artificial intelligence and data science to make on-farm predictions, before delivering the insights anywhere on any device including (iOS, Android, Tablet and web). MaxByte Technologies through their Flagship product "BYTE FACTORY" provides SaaS based end to end digital factory solutions. METI M2M is a digital transformation company providing Industry 4.0 Solutions. NeoEyeD is into cyber security layer to help protect and authenticate user identity thereby preventing account takeover (impersonation), automated attacks and fraud. Syntellect through its Flagship product "Right Profile" provides customer profiling and customer decision support system that aids in risk based pricing and results in standardized and accurate credit decisions that complement a lenders underwriting process. Text Mercato builds a SaaS tool to automate product cataloguing for e-commerce clients. TrustCheckr uses AI, image processing and ML to come up with a ‘trust score’ to be used in social scoring for first-time loan seekers, identifying fake or fraud profiles and e-commerce (increasing marketing campaign efficacy). Towno provides customised experiential holiday packages. Yottaasys provides data Science product which helps solve business problems statistically.