Cultiv8 Accelerator Program sponsored by Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India to act as a catalyst to 11 start-ups in the tech domain

Bangalore, August, 2019: Cultiv8 is an incubator sponsored by Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India. It is an ecosystem for early stage startups fostering exceptional founders and creating measurable business impact. Cultiv8 has launched its accelerator program which will act as a catalyst to 11 startups in their Go-To-Market for their next stage of growth as startups struggle to get their growth / positioning right once they cross the early stages.

With more than 8,000 startups and increasingly a large number of startups emerging with focus on B2B and India specific problems, this is the right time to start going beyond idea and Product-Market-Fit startups. Hence, Cultiv8, specifically works with startups who have crossed Product-Market-Fit stage and have early revenues and/or B2B Focus with some deep tech capabilities like AI/ML, Data etc.

Mr. Kaarthick Balakrishnan, a technology and product evangelist with close to 15 years of experience, leads the team at Cultiv8, driving its design-centric vision and building the ecosystem to ensure its future relevance, credibility, and viability. His core competency is working closely with Entrepreneurs and Startups that leverage technology and advising them on areas of improvement from enhancing business outcomes to ensuring customer centricity. Mr. Balakrishnan said, “The start-ups are going to immensely benefit being part of Cultiv8. Participation in the program comes with advantages such as getting industry experts to help them fine tune their existing businesses, build a compelling GTM strategy, positioning their brand for improved visibility and industry connects. While the startups are experts in their domain and have great business model, these are certainly the gaps and challenges to scale up. We will evaluate the start-ups at the end of the program and may award grand to some of them.”

The Cultiv8 Accelerator Program is a 6-month programme that will focus on the scale and growth oriented activities beyond funding - the needs of startups around mentoring, eco-system outreach and getting the right growth mindset beyond early revenues and market validation. The program will look at helping start-ups achieve - market access, access to high quality mentoring on specific areas of Product, Technology, Design, GTM and Leadership. The access to infrastructure, internship for product development, interim funds arrangement for working capital and the association with network of investors will gainfully support the start-ups in their growth journey.