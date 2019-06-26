Amit Arora joins Finnable as a Co-founder











Bengaluru 26th June 2019: Bangalore based Finnable is one of the fastest growing financial technology (Fintech) start-up with a vision to “make India financially able”. FINNABLE brings deep expertise in digital lending to help customers improve their financial being. Founding team believes that the new to credit customers in the country need better access to financial products, therefore unlock a huge growth potential in the country’s economy. Through technology and innovation, this start-up strives to make the lives of millions of customers less stressful, more productive and much happier. A non-banking financial company (NBFC), FINNABLE started its operations two years back with Nitin Gupta as Co-founder and CEO and Viraj Tyagi as Co-founder and Director. Amit is joining the Finnable team as a Cofounder.



Amit is a seasoned retail banker with over 21 years of global experience across general management, product, risk and digital. In his last role he was the Global head - Digital capabilities with Standard Chartered Bank, based out of Singapore. Prior to that he has held key positions like COO - Retail Products and Digital, Country Risk Head for Malaysia and Consumer Banking Head for Vietnam. Amit in his statement said, “Indian customers have growing aspirations and multiple choices available to them. Finnable's goal is to provide customers simple and fast digital financing options as and when they need them”. He further adds “Gone are the days when customers had to go looking for banks to get financing options. Today customers expect finance options to come seamlessly as they shop online or book a travel package for the next holiday ”.



Both Viraj and Nitin earlier founded NettPositive Analytics in 2007 – one of the first big data and analytics company in India. Company was acquired by Equifax Inc. in 2014. NettPositive worked with most large banks in India to put analytics at the heart of risk and cross-selling decisions.



Nitin is an alumni of IIM, Bangalore with over 20 years of experience in financial services industry. From the era when analytics used to be only a few management reports in excel, to now when analytics is a fundamental and core function for any business with big data and AI, Nitin has been a significant contributor to this journey.



Nitin opines, “that the best of analytics is yet to come in financial services. We at Finnable, embed analytics in all parts of value chain – targeting, underwriting, operations, collections and customers services through our digital platform Acquiscience”. He is also an angel investor and mentors a few start-ups.



Viraj, alumnus of IIM, Bangalore and IIT, Varanasi has over 25 years of international experience in building and managing large profitable retail finance balance sheets. This includes stints as Head of Credit Card & Lending business for Amex in UK and Business Head for Standard Chartered in India. Viraj is an active angel investor and serves on the board of 4 companies.