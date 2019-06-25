Amazon Announces Prime Day 2019 - Gets bigger than ever with a Two-Day celebration!







This July, Amazon will provide Prime members worldwide the chance to get epic deals for its longest Prime Day ever. Now in its third year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Monday, July 15 and  for the first time ever  runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and entertainment. Prime members will enjoy the best deals with Amazons lowest prices of the year, over 1,000 new product launches and never-seen-before entertainment.



Prime is enjoyed by more than 100 million Prime members in 18 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 129/month at amazon.in/primeday to enjoy Prime benefits such as free & fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals and more. On Prime Now, members in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi & Hyderabad enjoy ultra-fast two-hour delivery of consumer electronics, Amazon Devices, everyday essentials and more.



Get ready for Prime Day!  our biggest festival for Prime members gets bigger than ever this year with a two-day celebration filled with the most phenomenal deals, over thousand new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more. said, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India. Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member where you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and truly some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal big savings, thousands of Prime Day launches, as well as blockbuster entertainment and more leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.



Shopping



- 48 hours of exclusive shopping celebration - Starting 12 midnight on July 15 until July 16



- Best Deals with the lowest prices of the year across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Find the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Amazon Devices



- Over 1,000 new product launches - Exciting surprises from OnePlus, Samsung M40, Oppo F11 pro, LG W30 phones, latest laptops powered by Intel - HP i3 Windows touch laptop and Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop. Voice enabled Alexa Smart TVs from Panasonic, smart watch from Amazfit, premium Bluetooth headphones from Sennheiser, new range of watches from Kate Spade, Marks & Spencer new season collection, new apparel and shoes collection from United Colors of Benetton, new range of shoes from Clarks, Mothercare Kids New Season Collection, TIGI Bed Head hair and skin care range, Cadbury gift packs, Maggi Fusion Noodles, new range from LEGO, Indias first-ever Alexa-enabled washing machine from IFB, Washing Machines by AmazonBasics,Eureka Forbes Water Purifier, Dysons handheld vacuum cleaner and lots more!



- Shop from hundreds of small sellers, emerging start-up brands from Amazon Launchpad as well as regional sellers from the Amazon Saheli and Kala Haat programs offering, for the first time, hand-crafted Pochampally Ikat, Patola silk, Khadi jackets, tribal products, stoles, blue pottery, stationery and more!



- Save Big - On Prime Day members get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards, unlimited reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card plus No Cost EMI on credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.



Members can begin saving ahead of Prime Day and get up to INR 2,500 cashback from Amazon Pay on domestic flight bookings on Amazon.in. When members use Amazon Pay they can avail cashbacks up to INR 850 on popular apps Yatra, Box8, EazyDiner and Medlife. Leading up to Prime Day, members can participate in activities like signing up for annual Prime membership, shopping in select categories and collect Prime Day offers which can be used to get additional cashback on their Prime Day shopping.



Entertainment and More



Starting July 01, Prime members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music.



14 new titles over 14 days in 9 languages on Prime Video - Prime Day celebrations start early on Amazon Prime Video with a 14 day entertainment marathon. Starting July 01, Prime Members can enjoy 14 blockbusters across International, Indian and Regional titles. Customers can enjoy blockbuster title premieres across English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu and Kannada languages on Amazon Prime Video as a run up to Prime Day 2019. The line-up leading to Prime Day includes Kalank (Hindi), Venom (English), Maharshi (Telugu), Ishq (Malayalam), NGK (Tamil), Parvathamma (Kannada), Mukalava (Punjabi), Bhoot Chaturdashi (Bengali), Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh (Punjabi), A Star Is Born (English), Mogra Phulaala (Marathi) amongst others. Much loved Amazon Original Series,Comicstaan returns with Season 2 starting July 12 to find Indias next big comedy sensation.



Listen to new playlists on Amazon Prime Music - On Amazon Prime Music, sit back and enjoy ad-free seamless music with playlists curated by an array of celebrities like Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, The Jonas Brothers among many more. Bringing top celebrities closer to Prime Music listeners, these playlists have been personally curated and appeal to a variety of moods, themes and occasions. Starting today, Prime members who havent tried Prime Music before can stream their first song and get INR 200 as Amazon Pay balance and an additional 20% cashback on purchase of any Echo device on Prime Day.







Experience Prime Day new products launches & entertainment specials in Virtual Reality



Online shoppers no longer need to be content with seeing only pictures or videos before buying products. Amplifying last years innovation, Prime day will also bring back the touch-and-try charm to online shopping with one-of-a-kind Virtual Reality (VR) experience from July 06. Customers can experience hundreds of new products launching on Prime Day in an immersive environment, where they can view products in life-size, inspect products up close and enjoy 360-degree views. Customers can also catch trailers and exclusive content from Prime Videos blockbuster lineup launching for Prime Day in a virtual cinema. This VR experience is open to all customers with special access to Prime members at select malls in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.



Every Day Made Better with Prime



Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million Prime members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In India, this includes free one-day, two-day delivery, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, unlimited access to bestselling eBooks through Prime Reading early access to select Lightning Deals and more. Members in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai can enjoy ultra-fast 2-hour delivery on Amazon devices, consumer electronics and everyday essentials on the Prime Now Ap. Log on to www.amazonin/prime and become a Prime member today.