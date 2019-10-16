ASSOCHAM to launch platform for entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: Carrying on with its 'Startup Elevator Pitch Series', the ASSOCHAM Launchpad, an initiative and platform for budding entrepreneurs, will be flagged off here on Friday.

The launchpad would provide a chance to upcoming startups in the city to meet world-class mentors, investors and company leaders.

The jury members are Anil Khaitan, chairman of ASSOCHAM Startup Council; Ashish Agrawal, co-chairman; Tripti S Shinghal, co-chairperson; and J.D. Ghai, founder, santabanta.com.

"The ASSOCHAM Startup Launchpad will give the budding startups in the tri-city an access to industry experts who can give them the guidance they need on business, product, marketing and also connect them with right people that can help with funding process and proper guidance on how to setup business case for funding," Khaitan said in a statement.

Read More: Despite deleveraging, Essar turnover $13.9 Billion: Prashant Ruia

Google partners Social Alpha to support start-ups in India