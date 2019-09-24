AB InBev Introduces the Second Edition of its 100+ Accelerator Program

India, September 25, 2019: Fresh from the success of the inaugural edition of the 100+ Accelerator program, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s leading brewer, invites start-ups to apply for the second edition of the program. With the goal of creating a sustainable future, 100+ Accelerator works towards mobilizing the world’s brightest minds to solve some of the most pressing global sustainability challenges.

The 2020 edition will see AB InBev issuing challenge statements in line with the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals, revolving around smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging, and climate action. AB InBev is inviting partners who can deliver breakthrough advancements in a variety of areas to make progress towards these goals, including different forms of recycling, renewable energy solutions, water conservation within and outside the breweries and increasing farm quality and yield.

Commenting on this launch, Ben Verhaert, President – South Asia, AB InBev said, “We want to build a company to last for the next 100+ years and beyond, and this ambition relies on driving sustainability across our business. We believe that collective action is needed to deliver systemic change. For the 2020 edition, we are calling start-ups with new technologies and innovations to scale game-changing solutions and accelerate action. Last year, we had defined our 2025 sustainability goals, focusing on four key areas closely aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We will leverage our resources, experiences and scale to support these entrepreneurs as part of the 100+ Accelerator program to solve these challenges that will create a better world for all.”

Applications to the 2020 100+ Accelerator program can be accessed through this website. Entries close on October 30, 2019, at midnight PST. Once the applications are filed, following an initial screening process, the selection team will carefully review each application and successful applicants will be announced on December 13, 2019 to participate in the program. The selected start-ups will be provided funding and guidance to solve environmental and social challenges. Similar to last year’s program, the 2020 100+ Accelerator will begin with a pilot sprint for each selected start-up to validate product-market fit, followed by a structured curriculum focused on integrating with a large corporate partner and best practices for scaling.

Diane Wauters, Director - Sustainability and Agricultural Development, APAC, AB InBev commented, “The growth of the industry has provided us ample opportunities to work towards achieving sustainability across markets and communities. Sustainability being at the core of our business, our focus is to be an enabler in this space. Post the success of last year’s edition, we are delighted to invite applications from the next batch of inspiring entrepreneurs and are eager to see the innovative solutions this cohort will bring. Through the 100+ Accelerator program, we aim to empower driven and committed start-ups who are working towards shaping communities through innovative solutions. Building on our entrepreneurial spirit and collaborative approach, the program will bring us a step closer towards building a sustainable future.”

In the inaugural edition, two start-ups from India were chosen to be part of the program, out of 21 companies selected worldwide. Spanning water stewardship and smart agriculture, the India cohort includes KisanHub, an enterprise SaaS platform providing actionable insights across the supply chain for the agri-food industry, OpenWater, a waste water treatment startup that uses micro-electric fields to treat water,

For more information on the program or to apply, visit www.100accelerator.com

2020 100+ Accelerator – Request for Start-ups in India:

1. Close the Loop

The future will depend on a circular economy in order to create long-term, sustainable value for everyone. What greener alternatives exist for packaging, how can we make sure that collection and recycling of waste is more efficient in developing economies?

2. Carbon Action/Renewable Electricity

Improve production, manufacturing, operations and everyday logistics. The companies must be more proactive in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions. What are the cutting-edge renewable energy solutions for farms, how can technology be used to monitor energy and increase efficiency and what new solutions are there for removing carbon from the atmosphere.

3. Farm X

As the world’s leading brewer, AB InBev purchases thousands of tons of barley, rice, corn, cassava, sorghum and hops every year, often from smallholder farms. It’s important for us to have a symbiotic relationship with the growers who produce essential ingredients that make up our products. To that end, we want to provide access to the financial tools and resources that they need including the latest science and technology to help our farmers have the best quality and yield year after year.

4. Every Single Drop

The UN describes water scarcity as one of the “main problems to be faced by many societies and the world in the 21st century.” The advancing global water pressure is the result of climate change, population growth and increasing levels of industrial growth and farming. In addition, water scarcity is aggravated by unsustainable water management practices, waste and pollution. There is an opportunity for companies to play a big part and to help create and implement solutions that use as little water as possible across their operations. A couple of examples include partnering with others to protect high risk watersheds, promoting water security across their supply chains, and investing in technologies that can provide lasting access to clean water for communities at risk.

5. Smart Drinking

The harmful consumption of alcohol is bad for our consumers, our employees, our families, our communities and our business. We’re interested in applications that address challenges like developing novel approaches to help consumers make smart drinking choices, manage their alcohol intake, and avoid binge drinking, using new or existing technology to improve road safety, leveraging digital or other tools to increase alcohol health literacy among others.

6. Waste to Wellbeing

Help us create nutritious foods, beverages and other products for all, from the millions of tons of grain and yeast co-product we produce each year. Examples of startups that we would like to see apply are those working on finding a second life to all of our co-products through products that generate value to our consumers, solutions to make transportation economically viable, processing technologies that turn our co-products into ingredients for various food applications, etc.