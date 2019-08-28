World's Best Bucket List Holiday Destinations

Holidays are not just getting away with the busy life you have at work. One’s idea of best holiday destinations vary as it depends on what you want from a holiday. Some might find laying on the sun-kissed beaches the best time, while some might want to explore the unexplored rainforests and have some adventurous time around. Moreover, most of them just pick the common places to visit as they want to get the best vacay ever. We’ve picked out five cities from the across the world which can give you a whole new meaning to the vacay you’ve in mind right now as these places got all you want, be it food, adventure, art, history, shopping and more.