Wine-lovers, Get Ready to Sip Wine & Stomp Grapes at these Wine Festivals
By John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, Siliconindia   |   Tuesday, 07 May 2019, 13:45 Hrs
20
cmt right
18
Comment Right
36
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email




Your one sip from the wine glass contributes to the Indian GDP and if you’re a wine lover, your constant effort has helped Indian wine industry record a double-digit annual growth rate of over 14 percent, making it the fastest growing alcoholic beverage in India. The traditional beverages such as rum, whisky and beer still rule the alcohol consumption in the country, but wine industry is slowly catching up. Mumbai accounts for 32 percent of the total wine consumption, followed by the other urban centres Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

The historically documented wine festivals can be traced back to the Greek celebration for the wine god ‘Dionysus’.  Indulging tourism with festivals, the wineries across the country see festivals as a marketing tool for the people to socialize, learn about the wine making art and more. Studies from Edinburgh show that by listening to music, there is relatively a more consumption of wine. Hence, wine festivals are great to start from for the people who aren’t aware of wines much, as they will get to know what the kinds of wines, grapes, companies are & brands that sell them. Check out the four most popular wine festivals in India and be a part of this unique experience.





SPOTLIGHT
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.