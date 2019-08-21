Top 5 Waterfalls in India

Water pouring from the peak of the humongous mountains is a supreme delight to watch, especially if the forest is dense thick and it follows a lush green backdrop to the waterfall. Waterfalls are indeed a magical spectacle which adds beauty to the tranquil atmosphere outside. Home to stunning waterfalls in the world, India’s rich natural beauty of sensational rivers, mountains, trees and flowers just compliments the beauty of the falls. Waterfalls in Idnia can be an eye candy for the nature lovers and photographers, hence read through and find out the best waterfalls in India that can amaze you.