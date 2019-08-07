Top 5 Street Shopping Destinations in India

Filling up your backpack with souvenirs is a traveler’s habit. Well, most of them tend to do it just to cherish the memories you had. Flea markets are the thing you should be hitting at to bring home an essence of culture, fashion or the other. Most tourist spots in the country have a market setup to attract the travelers who rush in. These tempting flea markets have everything what it takes to make the travelers busy a whole day, including clothes, antique items, food, jewelry and more. Listed down are the iconic street markets in India that every shopaholic must know.

Commercial Street (Bengaluru)

With colorful billboards and flashy lights, this flea market in the garden city of India is one of the busiest in the country. Suitable for all ages of all types, this budget shopping place is nothing but a paradise for the shoppers as they have a range of things from trendiest fashion apparels, accessories, ethnic wears, to foot wears and more. Located just 1km away from M.G, Road, the area is famous among college students, locals, and travelers. In case, you’re facing some serious hunger pangs, the place even has got some amazing food joints that serve you from Bhel Puri to yummy jalebis, pizzas and more. Don’t worry to spend your whole day here as the place offers so much to make it worthy.

Trivia: Commercial Street got its name from London where a shopping street is called Commercial Street. In the early 20th Century, the street was closed for the general public on Sundays – it was a day set aside exclusively for British officers and their families.