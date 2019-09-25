The Iconic MINI Arrives in Ahmedabad

MINI India announced the appointment of Gallops Autohaus as its dealer partner for Ahmedabad.

Located above BMW showroom at Survey No. 220, Sarkhej Sanand Road, S G Highway, Sarkhej in Ahmedabad, the new MINI showroom offers the complete experience of the MINI product range and services for customers and prospects. The dealership is headed by Mr. Tanuj Pugalia, Dealer Principal, Gallops Autohaus.

Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group and its brands create ground-breaking and emotional premium mobility solutions for discerning customers of today and tomorrow. MINI is a personality on wheels – a fashion statement – and a way of life. Its sophisticated character combines intelligence with creativity, delivering substance while cleverly using space and resources. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Gallops Autohaus as a dealer partner for MINI. Gallops Autohaus has an in-depth understanding of luxury trends in Gujarat and we are confident that together we will be able to offer an immersive experience of products and services in Gujarat.”

The new MINI showroom is an amalgamation of functionality, creativity and authenticity. The creative use of space combined with the use of natural materials is true to MINI’s progressive and inventive spirit. A simple yet contrasting ambience creates a sense of design and exclusivity. The urban environment facilitates engaging conversations between people and creates an energetic atmosphere.

Tanuj Pugalia, Dealer Principal, Gallops Autohaus, said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the MINI growth story in India and represent the iconic brand in Gujarat. The new showroom exhibits the passionate and inspiring character and brings to life all aspects of MINI. We are confident to play a significant role in the growing success story of MINI in Gujarat.”

The showroom features a 3 MINI display set-up, a MINI Cafe, MINI Lifestyle Collection and MINI Accessories on display. The facility delivers extremely high-quality standards in all processes of Sales, Service, Spare-parts and Business Systems to ensure that customers receive best-in-class pre as well as post sales ownership experience. As with every other MINI dealership, Gallops Autohaus has provided intense training to its staff, ensuring professional management of all business processes. A team of service engineers has also been trained at BMW Group India’s training center in Gurgaon,

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI 5-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and the locally-produced MINI Countryman. MINI has established nine authorized Dealerships in India – Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), Navnit Motors (Bangalore), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi) and Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad).