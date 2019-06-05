Robert Downey Jr's Green Steps to Clean the World
Wednesday, 05 June 2019, 09:43 Hrs
 Actor Robert Downey Jr. of "Iron Man" fame has announced the launch of a new organisation committed to using advanced technologies for the good of the environment.

"Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years," Downey Jr. said, relaying that he had been given these insights a few weeks back by a roundtable of experts. 

He was giving the opening keynote for Amazon's Re:Mars conference here on Tuesday when he announced "The Footprint Coalition". He said the group was scheduled to officially launch by April 2020, the variety reported.

"God I love experts. They're like Wikipedia with character defects," he joked just like his popular character Tony Stark.

The announcement came at the end of a freewheeling talk about artificial intelligence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Downey Jr.'s own career and the evolution of his Tony Stark character, which featured cameos from Amazon's AI assistant Alexa, as well as Matt Damon, who joined via video.



Source: IANS
