L&T Technology Services Wins New Electrification Project from European Automobile OEM

L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has been selected as a strategic partner by a European automotive manufacturer for its electric Powertrain (e-Powertrain) practice. LTTS will be responsible for the functional qualification of the e-Powertrain ECUs (Electronics Control Unit).

Under the multi-year engagement, LTTS will provide a real-time technology framework to evaluate the controller design of the e-Powertrain and will span from concept phase to product development till on-road testing of vehicle.

LTTS’ simulation will analyse how the controllers respond in real-time to virtual simulation using Hardware-in-Loop (HIL), Software-in-Loop (SIL) and Processor-in-Loop (PIL). LTTS will also deploy in-house solution accelerators to improve quality and save significant costs throughout the project development life cycle.

“LTTS assists global automotive companies in their transition towards electric cars and sustainable mobility. Our team has developed cutting edge electric and hybrid solutions that can help the world’s leading OEMs and Tier one manufacturers drive mobility into the future. LTTS’s HIL capabilities add advanced functionality to shorten the overall development cycle while increasing the stability and reliability of the plant,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Business Officer of Europe at L&T Technology Services