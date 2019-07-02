Kerala: The Green Theory Widely Accepted

By John Roshan Anto, Digital Content Writer, Siliconindia   |   Tuesday, 02 July 2019, 12:09 Hrs
The tagline ‘God’s Own Country’ beautifully articulates the lovely pleasant nature the state Kerala has under its belt. Rich in natural beauty, Kerala is famed for its diversity and natural lushness that enthralls people all over the world to visit this mesmerizing spot in South India. Read through and see how Kerala is different from others with its exotic beaches, lush green tea gardens, charming waterfalls, scrumptious cuisine, world-famous Ayurveda treatment, thrilling houseboats and why it is called ‘God’s Own Country’.

Perfect Destination to Refresh your Mind & Body



Today’s busy work-life and unhealthy lifestyle in the metropolitan cities demand a definite amount of relief and break, and Kerala is one of the places in India to enjoy those uninterrupted vacay that attract people from all over the world. Lovely hills, amazing inland, water bodies, amazing rivers, and lush green long palm tree beaches are among few of the sights you often see when you visit Kerala. The wildlife sanctuaries, mountain ranges and the beaches can give that immense pleasure or ecstatic feeling that freshens up your mind and body. The much favourable geography makes Kerala different from the other states as the monsoon winds above the mighty Western Ghats is the ideal location for ‘God’s Own Country’ to flaunt its surreal beauty along with its weather. It’s indeed a treat for the city-tired eyes and to make it more exciting, the state opens its door for cultural tours, vacations, Ayurveda treatments, honeymoon tours, pilgrimage and more.



Major highlights like backwaters at Alleppey and Kumarakom can assure you that serene, peaceful experience with the cruise (known as ‘kettuvallam’) floating over the water is the apt destination you dream of to enjoy your vacay. The scintillating tea gardens and lush green vegetations which gives out that fresh air we all considered necessary from the pollution zone we’re living especially in the metropolitan cities. The state is renowned for some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the country such as Athirapally, Thommankuthu and several others. On top of these, Kerala is also home to sacred temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Guruvayur temple, Jewish Synagogue, Juma Masjid, St. Francis Church and more. In addition, the state is also famous for its wildlife sanctuaries and forts namely Periyar and Chinnar, and Bekal respectively which attracts a lot of tourists.



