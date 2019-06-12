International beauty trends making their way to India
Wednesday, 12 June 2019, 12:32 Hrs
10
cmt right
13
Comment Right
8
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
International beauty trends making their way to India


Every year, there are various international cosmetic brands entering the Indian market, bringing along a new set of international beauty trends.

After a successful preview last year, Cosmoprof India, a beauty event, is back this year with over 250 exhibitors and over 1,000 brands exhibiting from all the sectors of cosmetics domain. The event will be taking place in Mumbai from June 12-14.

With so many beauty and wellness brands, Rukshmani Thakkar, Technical Head and Beauty Expert at Enrich Salons, and Christina Ahilwale, Beauty Educator at Jean Claude Biguine Salons, India, have list down international trends set to enter the Indian market.

* Powder dipped nails is the next big nail trend to hit the Indian market. Not only does it solve the problem of ruined polish, but is also easy and pain-free to remove. It lasts longer than traditional gel nail paint.

* This year, there is going to be a lot of creative freedom on the eyes and you can expect to see a lot of liner versatility. Sparkling eye make-up in sharp shapes are going to be the ultimate inspiration at all festivals and parties.

* People expect to see more of a shift towards plant-based packaging in 2019 and glass, too, as the consumer becomes more aware of the harm plastic is causing when not disposed off safely or recycled. There's also a move towards using less water in products (the industry's one of the most used ingredients), given that demand could outstrip supply.

* Skincare and make-up products have been developed as "gender neutral" - an exciting development for all. Brands are looking at this consumer demand and expanding into a whole new and untapped market. 



Read More News:



AMD Shakes Up Gaming World with Next-Gen Processor



NASA's Twin Satellites to Study Signal Disruption


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.