Indian Billionaires' Luxurious Car Collection

Still considered as a developing country, India ranks third in terms of number of billionaires in the world. Indian billionaires are growing year by year with Mukesh Ambani climbing to the 13th spot. Despite coming from different backgrounds, Indian billionaires lead a very luxurious life when it comes to owning supercars, vintage classics, sedans, SUVs, convertibles. Their fascination towards automobiles is definitely one to note. Read ahead through the article and know more about the amazing car collections these billionaires have in their humongous garage.