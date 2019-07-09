How Breakout Star Himesh Patel Has Saved the Beloved Beatles?

Former EastEnders star Himesh Patel is making his big movie debut with Yesterday, which sees him tackle some major Beatles songs.

"I love huge movies. Not sure I am the guy to make them, but you can rely on me being there watching them", "Yesterday" a film by one of Britain's most celebrated breakthrough talents of the '90s, Daniel Francis Boyle, which had said to have fulfilled his desire to capture the forgotten side of England's east coast with writer Richard Curtis, has closed the Tribeca Film Festival.

"Yesterday," the film made by two Oscar winners, released on 28 June 2019, pivots around a Suffolk singer-songwriter Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel, who claims 'The Beatles' evergreen hits as his own after an event in which the Fab Four were erased from the horizons of memory. Curtis has made the storyline quite attractive by portraying the psychological repercussions of Malik who wakes up after a worldwide freak blackout to a Beatle-free world.

The film raises a seemingly unanswerable pop-culture question over the existence of band named The Beatles. Nobody remembers Fab Four and their songs but Malik; giving him the ultimate whip hand as a singer-songwriter.

Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a mob that has never heard them, Jack's fame detonates in an astounding way. The film also depicts the unendurable pain a celebrity goes through while realizing the person as a failure in balancing personal and career aspects, in a beautiful manner.

Along with Jack's struggles, the film also narrates friendship and memory and begs questions about how popular culture shapes us as a society. It also explores various human traits, and the role memory plays in forming mass cultures.

Himesh Patel, a 28-year-old British actor of Indian origin from the small town of Huntingdon, England, spent much of his young career in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, playing a gawky Muslim teen with stand-up comedy dreams. He had no idea that he would be a star in anything this big or Beatle-scaled. The reluctance of the movie to reveal the ethnicity of the lead character and the ability to deliver natural acting has taken this actor to an unimaginable position.

"I did a play at school when I was 11, and a teacher told my parents that I had a knack for acting, so they signed me up to local youth theatre and soon, I fell in love with performing", Patel said In an interview with Burnt Roti, a South Asian lifestyle magazine.

With "Yesterday" his debut film, and two other films in the line, Patel revealed his long-time aspiration to go for a film-centric career and to stick with acting.

Read More: Develop Book Reading Habit: PM Modi

It's Time to Step-up your Cotton Game with Supima Cotton, Folks!!