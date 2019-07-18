Harsh Vardhan Kickstarts Awareness Drive to Combat Vector-borne Diseases in Delhi

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday stressed upon the importance of community participation in the fight against vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, while kick-starting a three-day awareness campaign for their prevention and control in Delhi.

Initiating the Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan from Hauz Khas, the Health Minister said: "Among the strategies that need to be put in place for combating malaria, dengue and chikungunya, our main focus should be on controlling the vector itself."

The Minister and officials visited different sites in the area to demonstrate how stagnant water allows breeding of mosquitoes. "Simple steps can be taken for keeping the surroundings clean and free of aedes mosquitoes. Success of the vector control programme is related to community participation and ownership," he said.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that we don't create an environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commitment at all levels is essential for prevention and control of these diseases," he added.

The minister emphasised that children were the true ambassadors of health and therefore the initiative aimed to create awareness about vector-borne diseases among school-going children.

Interacting with students of Nigam Pratibha Vidyalaya in Gulmohar Park, he cited the Pulse Polio Campaign and said it was successful because children took the message to every household.

"We want children to spread the message of cleanliness and healthy life practices. When children learn about healthy behaviours, they pass on the information to their families, triggering a chain reaction," Harsh Vardhan said.

Read More News:

United to Resume Flights to India on September 6

Missile Manufacturer BDL to Have Rs 25K Cr Orders