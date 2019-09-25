Gourmet Passport by Dineout Returns With GOURMETLICIOUS 2019

Gourmet Passport by Dineout, is back with 2nd edition of its uber luxury culinary celebration, Gourmetlicious 2019, serving an enticing feast and promotions across five cities. The nine-day festival began yesterday, is an extension of Gourmet Passport’s ultimate wholesome extravaganza curated exclusively for city’s affluent diners with impeccable taste to witness a never before experience. The nine day festival kicked off in style with launch event across 5 cities was organized at following restaurants - Bukhara, ITC Maurya (For Delhi), Mezzo Mezzo, JW Marriot, Juhu (For Mumbai), Zen, The Park (For Kolkata), Tre Forni, Park Hyatt (For Hyderabad) and Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel (For Bangalore).

Gourmetlicious will showcase the specially crafted menus jointly curated by Mr. Rocky Mohan and culinary skills of some of the most celebrated chefs of top nine restaurants. Inspired by current and classic trends from around the world, these menus are composed of seasonal ingredients and exciting techniques. The event has nine niche restaurants each across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata participating, providing foodies and oenophiles alike, nine days of the incredible gourmet delights.

Speaking on the launch, Rocky Mohan Founder, Gourmet Passport said, “Gourmetlicious, is one of the unique concepts created by Gourmet Passport for the true gourmet enthusiasts. The idea is to move the conversation beyond ‘food’, ‘flavours’ and ‘taste’ to more of an experience that satiates both your appetite and curiosity, leaving you in greater awe of the myriad flavours, textures, and tastes. With our exclusive privileges at the finest dining destinations in the top five cities, Gourmetlicious welcomes with open arms the culinary connoisseurs and the aspirational and adventurous diners alike.”

Speaking on this unique concept Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, Dineout said, “We are delighted to offer all our diners an opportunity to be a part of Gourmetlicious on our app. A one of a kind concept across industry, Gourmetlicious elevates our mission of making dining experience unique for our diners. We are expecting this edition to be more grandeur than last year with Mr. Mohan curating the menu with top celebrated chefs across 9 premium restaurants thus adding more glamour and glee to the celebration.”

Starting 20th September the festival will run until 28th September where diners can book the deal exclusively on the Dineout app. Gourmet Passport by Dineout, in partnership with CRED is offering CRED members with an exclusive preview to the festival prior to the public launch. Members can redeem their CRED coins for a complimentary meal for two starting 16th September. Some of the top restaurants participating in Gourmetlicious across 5 cities are – Ming Yang (Taj Lands’ End), India Jones (Trident Nariman Point), Ziya (The Oberoi), Mezzo Mezzo (JW Marriot), Peshawri (ITC Maratha) in Mumbai. Thai Pavillion (Taj City Centre Gurgaon), Akira Back (JW Marriot), Rooh, Zanotta (The Leela Ambience Gurugram), Dum Pukht (ITC Maurya), Amaranta (The Oberoi Gurugram) in Delhi. The Westin, Aish (The Park), Rika (Park Hyatt), Waikiki (Radisson Hitec city) in Hyderabad. The Lantern (The Ritz Carlton), Blue Ginger (Taj West End), Punkah House, Salvadores, Rim Naam (The Oberoi) in Bangalore. East India Room, Pa Pa Ya, Zen (The Park), La Cucina (Hyatt Regency), Peshawari (ITC Sonar) in Kolkata.

The Gourmet Passport is a unique premium membership program available on the Dineout app that offers unbeatable privileges and savings on food and drinks at the finest 2000+ restaurants across ten cities.