Chatting on food habits makes kids healthier
Thursday, 09 May 2019, 05:31 Hrs
31
cmt right
28
Comment Right
46
cmt right
9
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Chatting on food habits makes kids healthier


Parents, please take note. Talking about food benefits is likely to get your kid to eat healthier, which might help them to grow bigger and run faster, says a study.



The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour, shows that the researchers found affirming statements were more effective at getting kids to make healthy food choices than presenting the food repeatedly without conversation.



The researchers found that kids ate twice as much healthy food when they were told how it would benefit them in terms they could understand as opposed to when they were given the food with no contextual information.



"Every child wants to be bigger, faster, able to jump higher," said study lead author Jane Lanigan, Associate Professor at Washington State University in the US.



"Using these types of examples made the food more attractive to eat," Lanigan said.



The researchers wanted to see if child-centred nutrition phrases (CCNPs), affirmative statements that simply convey the benefits of healthy food, influenced young children to make healthier food choices.



For the study, the research team picked 87 children and ran an experiment where they offered healthy foods to a group of 3-to-5-year-old children for six weeks.



"We found that a month later, the kids ate twice as much of their CCNP food with the repeated exposure compared to the food without the positive words. For example, when we presented lentils we would say, 'This will help you grow bigger and run faster'," said Lanigan.



Read More News:



Grass pollen can help predict asthma, hay fever



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.