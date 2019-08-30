Best Places in India to Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Festival in 2019

Lord Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences and the deva of intellect and wisdom. Devotees worship him both mentally and ritually to express their fears and concerns to him. Ganesha represents both Shiva and Parvati and it is believed that Ganesha has all the abilities of them. He is also known as the Mangala Murthi as he represents purity and auspiciousness. According to the hindu scriptures, worshipping Lord Ganesha before starting any task is considered to be sacred and the worshipper will attain all the pleasures of life. Various Lord Ganpati mantras include Om Gam Ganapataye Namah, Om Tatpurushaya Vighhe Vakratundaya Dhimahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat, Om Shri Vidhnesharya Namah, Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah and other than these mantras, several Ganesha Chalisa and Ganesha Vandana also considered to be beneficial.

Mumbai

Mumbaikaars, and others from all over the world celebrate the Lord Ganesh’a birth anniversary with great enthusiasm and passion. From the very first day of the colorful festival, the city becomes alive with street processions with vibrating drums, beating lezims and loud chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.

At Lalbaug Cha Raja, Parel (Central Mumbai), people wait for around 20 hours to reach the idol to pray and receive his blessings. The stunning fact that people actually wait for almost a day shows the level of faith and devotion they have for Lord Ganesh. The pandals here will be open 24*7 in all the ten days and refreshments are served at every centres to survive the long waiting time. Various other pandals are present across the city such as Mumbaicha Raja, Siddivinayak Temple and KhetwadiGanraj. Later, at Chowpatti beach the massive crowd assembles to witness the final rite event. It is said that, over 600,000-700,000 Ganesh statues are sold every year, with a turnover of about 10 crore rupees.

Hyderabad

Just like the way Maharashtra people celebrate, Hyderabad is also famous for its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. This year the utsavams in Hyderabad starts on the 2nd of September and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi day with the Ganesh Immersion. The city hosts around 75,000+ Ganesh pandals and the notable places to witness the festivals are Kharatabad, Old City (Gowlipura), Balapur, Durgam Cheruvu, Kamalanagar, Chaitanyapuri, and New Nogole.

It is said that the Khairatabad Ganesh Committee has started the 61 feet Ganesha idol on 16th June 2019. At Balapur Ganesha, laddu auction is famous since 1994 and in 2015 it was acquired for over 10 lakhs. In the end, devotees gather at the shores of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderad for the final ritual.

Goa

One of the popular tourist spots in India, Goa is also famous for its worship, world heritage architectures and more. The state celebrates the Lord Ganesha’s festival in a great manner and the local people hold a special place for the festival. The festival brings together the families, friends and they even exchange gifts one another during the celebration of Lord Ganesha’s birth.

In Goa, people make various idols of Lord Ganesha and establish them at the pandals in the city. Places like Mapusa with Ganeshpuri temple & Khandola temple and Marcela village are famous for the fest. In Marcela village, the locals make idols of Ganesha with arecanut, coconut, cane and bamboo. Tourists from different parts of the world visit the temples to get the blessing from Lord of Wisdom.

Delhi

The cosmopolitan nature of the capital is famous for its traditional rituals during the Ganesh Chaturthi. The city will be spotted with huge idols of Lord Ganesha and the temples nearby will be heavily chanted with the Vedas and Upanishads. Pandals can be seen at different parts of the capital and there will stalls nearby which serves steaming hot and delicious prasad to the devotees who participate in the puja. At Delhi, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations can be witnessed at Netaji Subhash Place Ground, Pitampura, DDA Mini Stadium. Sarojini Nagar, Sri Vinayak Mandir Marg, Laxmi Nagar and others.

Hubbali

This place in Karnataka celebrate Gowri Puja on the previous day of the Ganesha Chaturthi. Women will perform Gowri Vrata and pray to the Goddess Parvati for good life and prosperity. Here the pandits of the temples wear red dhoti and shawl carry out the advanced puja. Using Pranapratishta mantras, the pundits will raise life into the idol and this is followed by Shodashaopachara ritual, which is said to be a 16 way ritual to pay tribute to the Lord. For the puja, several kinds of leaves and flowers are used by the priests and on the final day of the fest, the final offerings of flowers, camphor and coconut are made. The idol will be carried out to the river with huge crowd dancing to the music. With the final immersing ceremony, devotees believe that all their pains, sins and sufferings are removed by the Lord.

Read more news:

Digital Payments Growing in India at 12.7% CAGR: KPMG

Amazon Alexa Offering Over 30,000 Skills in India