Amway Launches a New Range of Attitude Colors



Amway India, a multi-level Marketing company that sells health, beauty and home care products, launches a new range of Attitude Colors under its color cosmetic portfolio. The new range of Attitude Color Cosmetics comprises five striking new shades in both Matte & Crème Lipsticks along with six hues of Nail Enamels.



Announcing the launch of new colors range, Sundip Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Amway India, says, “The Indian cosmetics market currently pegged at Rs 7,000 cores offers tremendous growth potential. To propel our growth in the category and to meet the evolving demands of the young consumers, we continue to expand our offerings with new-age solutions under our indigenously developed entry level premium beauty brand ‘Attitude’, which is the choice of today’s young women who do not want to conform to somebody else’s idea of who they are, what they should do, who they should be. They have their own take on things. Attitude celebrates and whole-heartedly supports women who have risen above the pitfalls of stereotyping and chosen to live life and succeed ‘their way’.”



The price range of the newly launched products is as follows: the Attitude Matte Lipsticks are priced at Rs 389, while Attitude Crème Lipsticks cost Rs 299. The Attitude Nail Enamels are priced at Rs 169 and Attitude lipstick travel pack is priced at Rs 999. The new products of Attitude Colors are sold exclusively through Amway Direct Sellers across India.



Commenting on the launch, Anisha Sharma, Category Head- Beauty & Personal Care, Amway India, states, “Years of research has proven that colors have a unique association with feelings that lead to different moods. The new Attitude Color range has snazzier and vibrant shades than ever that would go with each of the moods. These wide varieties of brilliant and bright hues aim to add a lure touch to one’s overall look. To further engage our consumers, we are organising experiential sessions where they can learn and create new looks for different occasions and moods. In addition, we have also designed a mood & look book that showcases the different looks & ways to re-create them. We are confident that the latest Attitude Colors collection will be an exciting addition to our existing portfolio.”



Read More news:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet