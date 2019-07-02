Airbus Engineers Devise Unique Travel Pillow, Napeazy Spins-Off As a New Company
By siliconindia   |   Tuesday, 02 July 2019, 08:40 Hrs
8
cmt right
23
Comment Right
36
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Airbus Engineers Devise Unique Travel Pillow, Napeazy Spins-Off As a New Company


Airbus India has assisted an internal team of engineers to spin off into an independent company that has designed and developed a unique comfort kit especially for long-haul economy-class passengers. 



This is the first time in the Indian aerospace sector that an internal team has been encouraged by the parent company to spin off as an autonomous organisation. The new company, UUO Innovation, was accelerated at Airbus Bizlab India, which will continue to support the market launch of the comfort kit called napEazy.



napEazy travel pillow is more than just a neck pillow; it is a multiuse comfort kit that flyers can use to sleep in different postures during long-haul air travel. The best part is, its usage doesn’t end at air-travel and it can be used while traveling in car, coach or train. The patented design was developed as an internal project by Airbus employees Pradipta Kishore Sahoo and Soham Narayan Patel at the Airbus India facilities in Bengaluru.



“International air travel is growing. So is the market for products that ease the pain of long-haul flights. napEazy is ergonomic and offers a unique resting and sleeping experience. The opportunity and guidance provided by Airbus to develop this product is invaluable,” said Soham Narayan Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of UUO Innovation Pvt Ltd.



“Airbus always seeks to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. India has some of the most brilliant engineers on the planet and we are proud that we could support two of our employees to become full time entrepreneurs with a thoughtful product,” said Suraj Chettri, Head of Human Resources, Airbus India and South Asia.



napEazy comfort kit is expected to be launched in the market by August 2019. Initially it will be launched globally on crowd funding platform KickStarter and IndieGoGo for pre-order and then across other e-commerce platforms.



Read more news:

This AI- Enabled Robotic Arm can Pack Boxes Quickly

WhatsApp Case Proves India Needs Strong Data Protection Law
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.