6 Benefits of Workouts for Women - Don't Just Look Healthy, Be Healthy

Some women think that if they are not overweight, there is no need to do exercise or work out. However, it is a common mistake. Exercise is very important as it provides various health benefits besides weight loss.

Did you know exercise releases endorphins, which are feel-good chemicals? If you know the benefits of working out, you will stay motivated to do it regularly. We have compiled a list of benefits of regularly working out so that you can get out of your bed and get going.

What are the risks of not exercising?

A sedentary type of lifestyle can increase the risk of health problems such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, or osteoporosis. It can also lead to premature death from all causes such as complications of being overweight and obesity.

In many parts of the world, the number of overweight and obese people is increasing rapidly. Overweight and obesity are two of the major health issues caused due to not working out, while there are many more than these two. Therefore, it is advised that you take time out of your busy schedule to work out and see the benefits yourself. Here are a few of those benefits:

1. Prevents muscle loss

Over time, our bodies are not able to build muscles efficiently. Also, our muscles break down more quickly as compared to when we are young. If we make the workout a part of our regular schedule, we can not only maintain our muscle mass but can also increase it.

As a woman, if you work out regularly, you can keep your metabolism high. This will give you the strength and endurance to complete your everyday tasks. You can also prevent falls, which can be a life-changing experience for some of the adults.

2. Exercise improves sleep

Sleep is important to look and feel good because your body does the repair work during sleep. You get to replenish vital nutrients and vitamins during sleep. A growth hormone is secreted during sleep that helps to rebuild skin and hair, which is why it is called beauty sleep!

As per a survey, it was discovered that women find it more difficult to sleep or stay asleep as compared to men. This tendency may get even more troublesome during motherhood, monthly hormonal changes, or at the time of menopause. However, regular exercise can help improve sleep.

3. It increases your energy levels

A regular workout can help you increase your energy levels. Apart from being an energy booster for healthy people, it is a good solution for those suffering from various medical conditions. As per a study, regular exercise helped reduce the feelings of fatigue, which had complained about persistent fatigue.

You can combat chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and other serious illnesses through regular workout. It has also proven to increase the energy levels in people suffering from diseases such as HIV/AIDS, cancer, multiple sclerosis, etc.

4. Reduces PMS symptoms and menstrual cramps

Some women find it difficult to deal with Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menstrual cramps. However, studies suggest that regular exercise or workout is an effective way to reduce PMS symptoms and menstrual cramps.

Apart from reducing PMS symptoms, it is also effective for dealing with mental issues such as stress and irritability, which are very common among women. Working out during your menstrual periods has proven to improve your mood and reduce menstrual pain.

5. It helps you control your diabetes

Along with taking the right kind of diet to lower blood sugar levels, working out regularly is a great add-on. It increases your insulin sensitivity so that your cells can use the available insulin to take up glucose in a much efficient way.

An increase in insulin sensitivity can help delay your need for medication or let you use smaller doses than before. We all know exercise helps in reducing weight, which will, in turn, help you get your diabetes under control.

6. Weight Management

One of the most common and known benefits of workout is weight management. Working out regularly helps increase your caloric expenditure, which in turn will help you lose weight or maintain your ideal weight.

Regular exercise can help enhance your metabolic rate, which can make weight management a much simpler affair for you. It will also keep the obesity-related and heart-related diseases away from you.

Bottom Line

Regular workout offers many benefits that can enhance and improve nearly all aspects of your physical and mental health. It increases the production of hormones that are responsible for making you happier and help you sleep better.

Your skin will glow, you will lose weight, the risk of acquiring chronic diseases decreases, and your sex life improves tremendously. It helps improve sexual desire, function as well as performance in both men and women. You must do regular workout, whether it is aerobic or a combination of aerobic and resistance training, to get a healthier life.

However, you must consult a physician before starting any kind of workout so that you do it properly, especially if you have some pre-existing health issues.