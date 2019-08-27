5 Unknown Facts about Hampi

In 1986, Hampi became a UNESCO World Heritage Site because of its significance in the prosperous kingdom of Vijayanagar. The unique ruins at Hampi represent the superior Dravidian style of art and architecture which brings tons of visitors every year. The place is well known for its royal residences, beautiful temples, roads, and astonishing statues. Also, Hampi hosts the Hampi Utsav (Hampi festival) every year during the first week of November as it is one of the best times to visit the place.

Its rich culture has a story in every rock in the region and hiring a motorcycle would be the ideal option to move around as the place has innumerable historical structures that you will witness at short distances. Coracle rides, rock climbing, traditional delicacies, and stunning stone carvings are the various activities you must try here. But do you know the following facts about Hampi, which will make you fall in love with these ancient ruins?

* Settlement Dates Back to 1 CE

It is believed that Hampi was established by the Vijayanagara Empire, but the very first historical records state that the settlement in Hampi dates back to 1 CE. During the 3rd Century, the region was under the rule of Ashokan Kingdom.

* Name ‘Hampi’ was Derived from the word ‘Pampa’, an Old name of Tungabhadra River

Hampi was the anglicized version of Kannada Hampe. Hampi was often known as Pampa-kshetra, Kishkinda-kshetra or Bhaskara-kshetra which were derived from the word ‘Pampa’ (which is an old name of the Tungabhadra River).

* Sugreeva Cave is the Monkey King’s Home

The naturally formed cave is located on the river shores and this place is believed to be the place where the legendary monkey warrior, Sugreeva lived. According to the Ramayana, Sugreeva hid here the jewels dropped by Sita when Ravana kidnapped her. Later, Sugreeva met Rama and Laxmana at the riverside in search of Sita.

* There are 56 Musical Pillars, Not Just One

Musical pillars are one of the famous things to witness in Hampi. In case you are not aware of this, these musical pillars emit tones when tapped on them. It is said that over 56 musicals pillars are present in the Vittala temple, but only nine are currently functional and create that awesome musical tones. These musical pillars are called ‘SAREGAMA’ pillars.

* The Inverted Tower

Behind the leading sanctum of the temple, there is a staircase that leads to the back exit of the temple. Here, a dark chamber in the wall can be seen. When the sun begins to beam, the light through the openings forms the shadow which is the inverted main tower.

Hampi Never Dissappoints…

Known for its exquisite carved architecture, Hampi is an amalgam of religious significant spots to archaeological explorations. This historical place takes all it takes to make it a once in a lifetime experience, as the place has rock climbing facilities, coracle rides, artifacts, amazing monuments and a busy market place that provides the souvenir shops you’re looking at.

