5 Richest Indian Billionaires of the World

Capitalism is taking over the world and latest reports state that there are 2,153 billionaires in the world. Out of this, 106 billionaires are from India making a total of $405.3 billion overall. After the US and China, India has the largest group of rich persons in the world and this gives you an idea about the power India seizes even though it’s a developing country. Check out the five Indian billionaires mentioned below who made their way to the top with astounding determination and courage.