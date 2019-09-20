5 Most Beautiful Places in the Land of Blue Dragon (Vietnam)

The redemption from sufferings of the harsh wars they had decades ago to one of the most beautiful places on the planet is quite an achievement to the Land of Blue Dragon. The amalgam of skyscrapers with natural landscapes, steep hillsides and mesmerizing market streets with beautiful colors is a treat for the eyes. Squeezed in between the South China Sea and the borders of Laos and Cambodia, Vietnam was ruled for almost a thousand years by the Chinese, and then became a French protectorate in the 19th Century.

Vietnam is indeed magical for its scenic views from the hills and soothing calm beaches. Just like every other South East Asian countries, Vietnam is also a paradise for the travelers with lots of opportunities to try out, like hiking, climbing and kayaking. If you’re a traveler who plans to visit the country anytime soon, ensure to stopover at these beautiful places.