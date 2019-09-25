5 Greatest Unsolved Mysteries of the World

Putting our faith in the experts and entering questions in Google is the common sights nowadays. Les Lancaster, a famous professor at Liverpool John Moores University once said, ‘A sense of mystery is intrinsic to the human mind’ and mysteries tend to raise our interests and curiosity to solve the case using our imagination. The thrill and the excitement it develops in the human mind get attached in the memory with the hunger to know more about the mystery. With the use of advanced technology and research, several unsuccessful attempts were recorded in the history of human mankind to put an end to these unsolved mysteries. Let’s find out more about these unsolved mysteries of the world.