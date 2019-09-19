5 Basic Indian Dining Etiquettes You Should Definitely Follow

Being rich in the cultures and traditions, Indian dining etiquette is very different from the other countries in the world. The principle of eating in India shows the respect towards the respective culture and tradition. Even though traditions are valued according to their regions, there are various dissimilarities in the way Indians consume food especially in the northern and southern parts. But across the country, one tradition is followed with great value i.e. ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’, which translates to ‘Guest is God’ and providing food to the guests is great gesture of respect and honour. Hence, let’s check out the major dining etiquettes that should be followed in India.