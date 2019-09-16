4 Most Stunning Deserts in the World

The empty panoramas that stretch for kilometers in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, South America, Australia or Antarctica can be really exhilarating, thrilling, mesmerizing and inspiring. However, here in these fascinating deserts, the struggle for food or water reminds us of the simplicity of the world. Deserts are beautiful natural art forms, which are mostly underrated because of their barren land and uninhabited nature. They make-up almost one-third of the planet’s land area. Most of the desert types may be sandy and roasting, while some are located at the planet’s poles as well. Let’s check out the most stunning deserts in the whole world.