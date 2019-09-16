4 Indian Fitness YouTubers You Need to Be Following

There’s no denying that one of the best ways to get motivated and inspired to live your best life is to see people who are at the top of their game and are running at peak performance. With the explosion in Indian digital culture, there has come the rise of Indian YouTubers all related to fitness, so if you have any interest in fitness culture or getting yourself, your mind, and your body to be the best it can be, these are the channels you’re going to want to help along your journey.

Today, we’re going to explore the four most interesting fitness YouTubers you need to know about in 2019, and you’re going to want to make sure you’re subscribed to for everything you need to push yourself to be the best you can be!

T-Series Health and Fitness

There’s no denying that T-Series is one of the biggest content producers in India, and in fact, the world. While making their impact through music, T-Series also has an incredible collection of content on their health and fitness channels and is one of the best places to find what you’re looking for.

With nearly 700,000 subscribers and over 50,000,000 views, the channel is run with Gura Mann, a leader in the Indian fitness industry, and contains 12 unique shows to watch. These cover everything from exercising with medical conditions, such as diabetes, to motivation channels to help inspire you to hit the gym.

FitnessRockers India

One of the most rapidly growing fitness channels in India right now is Fitness Rockers. With over 200,000 subscribers and over 14 million views, FitnessRockers is not holding back. The channel covers everything from plans and workouts for just general fitness, all the way through to professional bodybuilding.

Nutrition, weight loss diet plans, and even supplement guides can all be found here, and it doesn’t matter if you’re starting out or you’re experienced in fitness, this is a channel that will have something for you!

Abhinav Mahajan

If you’re looking for a more personal touch with your fitness training, Abhinav is your guy. After starting out in the modeling industry, Abhinav soon took a huge liking to personal development and making himself the best he could be while doing everything he could for a healthy mind.

This is the Indian channel you’ll want to go to if you’re looking for tailor-made diet plans, the experience of a guy who trains with international clients, and all the motivation you need to get going.

Shreyas Kamath

If you’re looking for all the information and community you’ll need when it comes to bulking up and keeping lean, Shreyas Kamath has everything all in one place on his YouTube channel. Whether you’re just starting out or you know what you’re doing but need something a little extra, you’re going to find it here.

There’s also a wealth of information here on nutrition and food, and even cook along recipes to help ensure you know exactly what you’re doing. All methods here come from scientific research and extensive personal experience!

Summary

As you can see, there are a ton of fantastic fitness YouTubers to explore when it comes to working out and staying motivated! Give a couple a watch and see which ones you like, and to see which ones can inspire you to keep going on your adventure!

Read More News:

WHO Calls for Increased Global Action Against Tobacco

Harsh Vardhan Kickstarts Awareness Drive to Combat Vector-borne Diseases in Delhi