3 Reasons Why the Baleno Should Be Your New Car



There is hardly any doubt left in mind that the Baleno, one of the most premium offerings by NEXA,has established a clear standing in the premium hatchback segment. The car saw great popularity soon after its release; and in an effort to ensure that the customers have access to nothing but the best of Maruti Suzuki, NEXA has recently launched the refreshed version of the Baleno. As noticed in the newly released car images of the new Baleno, the first impression of the new car is definitely down to its improved looks. The new Baleno has raised the bar in style quotient as it now has exterior elements that build on its already pleasing design. These changes include:





A new 3D graphic design grille

LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Precision cut, two-tone alloy wheels

Distinct fog lamps garnish

An aggressive front bumper

Rear combination lamp with led













The Best in Class Cabin



For the new Baleno, NEXA has designed a spacious and comfortable cabin. Crafted with the most exceptional materials, the cabin is a two-toned delight with Black and Navy fabric seats, which offer a premium feel to the passengers and driver. Apart from a stylish and good looking instrument panel, there is also a multi information display that lets you keep track of the car’s vital information, like fuel consumption, driving range, trip details, gear shift, and more. Then, there is the new Smartplay Studio System in the new Baleno that lets you call, text, play music, and basically stay connected on the go.



Smart Hybrid Engine



Along with the 1.2 L VVT petrol engine and the DDiS 190 diesel engine, the new Baleno also gets a new 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual V V T engine, a Smart Hybird engine that’s BSVI compliant, produces more power (66kW/6000rpm) for better performance, and is more fuel-efficient as well.



NEXA Safety Shield



The new Baleno is equipped with the NEXA Safety Shield, which is a term that refers to a collection of safety features of the highest standards. These features ensure that the passengers and driver are afforded the best of safety when they are driving the new Baleno. Some of the features of the NEXA Safety Shield are as follows:





Dual front airbags: All variants of the new Baleno are equipped with dual front airbags.

Full frontal impact, frontal offset impact, and side impact compliance.

ISOFIX child seat mounts: The car is equipped with a standardised international system for fitting in a child seat.

HEARTECT platform: The car is equipped with Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (HEARTECT). This is a concept that results in the car effectively absorbing and dispersing any crash energy. Apart from this, the use of high tensile steel for manufacturing the major parts of the car helps make the body strong, safe, and light.

ABS with EBD: The anti-lock braking system of the new Baleno prevents any locking of the wheels in case brakes are applied under a heavy load. At the same time, EBD ensures effective and efficient braking.

Seat belt pre-tensioners with force limiters: Pre-tensioners help in restraining the passengers, while the force limiters help in preventing and seat belt-inflicted injuries.

Pedestrian protection compliance: The design of the car ensures not just the safety of the passengers in the car, but also of the pedestrians.





One look at these features and the car images of the new Baleno are sure to put it in contention, since it is one of the most compelling options in the Indian market when it comes to premium hatchbacks.



