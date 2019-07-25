10 Most Popular Street Foods in the World

It is widely believed that best food in a new place must be from the streets and definitely not from the big-name-chain restaurants you see across the city. Having street food is as easy as it gets; moreover it’s the most economical way to fill your tummy. Renowned foodies around the globe learn and research about the popular foods before they visit the place, mostly because food is always the key part of travel experience as it reveals the hidden meaning about the culture as well.

Being thoughtful is very essential if you’re eating from the streets; it’s better to eat what’s being cooked right in front of you as it’s fresh. I know it’s hard to resist all those temptations you get from the street foods, but one must try the delicious mouthwatering dishes that are exclusively available at that particular place as you don’t wanna spoil your trip with sickness.

Tacos (Mexico)

Tacos is a popular Mexican dish which is made up of a corn or wheat which is folded or rolled and is filled with beef, chicken, cheese, pork, seafood and vegetables along with avocado, lettuce, onions, cilantro, chili pepper, tomatoes and salsa as part of the garnishing. It is a popular dish in Mexico, US and Canada. In US, National Taco Day is celebrated on October 4 every year.