10 Lord Ganesha Songs that Brings the Devotional Spirit in You

Any celebration in India is incomplete without special song dedications. With the proper emotional touch and also the heavy moving dance numbers, this 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is no different from the others. The festival marks the birth of Hindu God Ganesha and to make the celebrations exciting, devotional songs brings that spiritual atmosphere into every house. Along with the smooth soothing tracks, Indian music also offers the right essence into the devotees with the apt mix of devotion and positive energy as they perform on the streets as procession dancing with the mighty statue of Lord Ganesh. Here in this article, we lisit ten songs that will set the true mood for this long festive season.

1. Ganpati Bappa Moriya (Pujarin - 1969)

Sung by Mahendra Kapoor, this devotional song is a black and white one that tributes Lord Ganesha. One of the oldest songs that pay respect to Lord Ganesha, the music is composed by Narayan Dutt and the song is written by Madan Bharti.

URL: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obcGROrsEC4