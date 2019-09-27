vyn, a leading UK based video AI technology firm launches its operations in India

The company unveils exciting investment plans for setting up an International AI Lab and R&D centre in New Delhi

Total Global Investment in Indian AI startups touched over USD$ 529 Million in 2018, registering 368% growth from 2017

New Delhi, 27th September 2019: vyn, an AI tech company headquartered in London announced the launch of an International AI Lab and R&D centre in New Delhi, India.Founded with the purpose of simplifying work-life for busy professionals in the field, vyn’s unique SmartVideoNotes technology is fast gaining international recognition with its new AI-ready visual intelligence platform.

As part of its India operations, the company will work on areas such as Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision and Video Analytics & Enterprise grade secure cloud technologies. vyn’s India development team will work towards forging partnerships with local academia such as IITs to drive research initiatives and digital transformation services specialists.

vyn is accelerating the digital disruption & transformation objectives into Network Infrastructure, Utilities, Manufacturing and Homecare services sectors in the UK and EMEA markets for global clients. Since 2013, vyn has invested in research and development in the UK, to bring to market a simple-to-use short video technology, with smart data analytics critical to enable the trillion-dollar AI-powered transformation market.

Speaking at the launch, Kapil Singhal, CEO & Co-Founder, vyn, said, “India’s workforce is ready to move from services to a high-quality product mindset. Most importantly, government policies are now more conducive for businesses to 'make' in India and our strategy is to build intellectual property to help the country leapfrog ahead.”

He further added, “We strongly believe that combining human intelligence and AI builds disruptive edge for businesses in addition to building capability and upskilling, which will be the next big revolution. Being a mobile-first solution targeting company, we are excited about the opportunities this will bring in for every worker in India.”

Arti Khanna, Co-founder & CTO, vyn, said, “It is a special moment for me to see a dream I saw way back in 1990 being fulfilled - that of reshaping India from a services industry into a centre of innovation."

A mobile-first solution, vyn is up-skilling every single worker in the field to use digital technology and share with pride, their job completion notes or videos of site surveys audio-guided by automated ‘vyn prompts’. vyn improves customer engagement leading to higher upsells, reduces costs with fewer truck rolls (site visits) and improved workforce productivity & upskilling. vyn SmartVideoNotes technology has been granted US patents for Smart Data Capture, Ranking and Delivery of Insights.

vyn combines industry-leading technologies with human, visual and verbal data. Using state-of-the-art AI, machine learning and intent spotting algorithms, vyn provides smart recommendations, rich metadata and keywords for powerful analytics - all underpinned with enterprise-grade security. vyn is accelerating digital transformation journeys (workflows) across Sales, Service and Care with Global Enterprise clients.

