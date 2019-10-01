eCommerce conference nopCommerce Days: first time in India

On October 10-11 in Mumbai is taking place the 5th eCommerce conference nopCommerce Days. Among the event’s attendees are store owners and administrators, developers and heads of web agencies, representatives of leading tech companies.

The organizer, nopCommerce, is the most popular open-source and free eCommerce platform on .NET Core. By today it powers 50.000+ online stores.

Conference program

The conference program with 6 keynote and 20 breakout sessions will be useful for both developers and store owners. The visitors will learn how to improve and increase their online store performance, how to cut cloud costing by 50% and how to deliver an intuitive search experience to the clients.

Among the speakers are nopCommerce team, the companies working with nopCommerce and the representatives of leading tech companies, such as Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Elasticsearch. The full list of speakers and the detailed agenda are available at the conference official site.

If you are only choosing the platform for your online store or want to migrate from the existing one, at nopCommerce Days you will be able to learn about the best practices and cases of using nopCommerce platform and find a contractor for your project.

Exhibition & Networking

In a specially designated area for exhibition and networking, visitors will make new connections, exchange experience and spend a good time in the company of like-minded people upon a cup of coffee. During the exhibition leading tech companies will show their latest achievements, and major web agencies will share the examples of successful work.

“Networking is the best part about this conference where you share and listen your / others ideas and knowledge” - says Atul Rungta, CEO of nopAdvance. His words are confirmed by another participant of the event, nopExtensions: “The very first thing to attend nopCommerce Days conference and that clicked in our mind is “NETWORKING”, with delegates of world-famous companies and make transactions of loads of useful information for successful projects”.