Yext delegates Deepika Rayala as the Chief Information Officer

Deepika Rayala brings many years of experience changing IT frameworks and conveying inventive IT answers for her new job.

FREMONT, CA: Yext, the stage for Brand Checked Answers in inquiry, has designated Deepika Rayala as the organization's Chief Information Officer.

Drawing on more than twenty years-long periods of IT experience, Deepika will initiate Yext's worldwide IT association. She will drive the undertaking applications and investigation, framework, and activities guide that empower Yext to convey its foundation to organizations around the globe.

Steve Cakebread, Chief Financial Officer of Yext, said in a statement that, for two decades, Deepika's enthusiasm for making IT a vital resource for organizations had characterized her exceptional work at Apttus, Broadcom, and past companies. He also added that they are so eager to report that Deepika will carry her experience and administration to Yext's group as the new CIO, conveying inventive IT arrangements that will propel the company in the main goal to convey flawless answers all over.

Deepika Rayala mentioned in a statement that it is such an energizing time to join Yext as it upsets the pursuit world with brand-checked answers and extends all-inclusive. She is anticipating working with Yext's official group and a surprising IT group to convey the correct parity of ideal and imaginative arrangements. She wants to work to empower operational efficiencies and expand client and worker fulfillment.

Deepika holds a degree of Chemical Engineering from India's National Institute of Technology and an Ace of Business Organization from Melbourne Business College, Australia.

Before joining Yext, Deepika drove IT application conveyance as the VP of Big business Applications and PMO at Apttus. Before Apttus, she encouraged and chipped away at enormous IT change programs at Broadcom and Genentech. There she was executing techniques to modernize and adjust the IT application scene with the organizations' business objectives.

